Sam Asghari Has a ‘Proud Husband Moment’ Over Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab

Sam Asghari has the role of supportive husband on lock. The day of the release of Britney Spears‘ new track with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” the 28-year-old actor and model took to Instagram several times to gush over how proud he is of his pop star wife — who previously hadn’t released a new song in six years.

Firstly, in a Friday (Aug. 26) post, Asghari shared the cover art for “Hold Me Closer” — which features adorable childhood photos of both Spears and John — as well as a video of the new song blasting from the speakers in his car. “Proud husband moment!” he wrote. “I will be listening to this all night!”

The Can You Keep a Secret? actor also celebrated the track in his Stories. “Words can’t describe how f–king proud I am!” he wrote alongside another photo of the nostalgic “Hold Me Closer” artwork.

And underneath a screenshot of the iTunes song rankings, where the “Toxic” singer’s new release was listed at the very top, he wrote, “Already #1.”

A club-ready mashup of two of John’s past hits — “Tiny Dancer” and “The One” — “Hold Me Closer” marks the first song Spears has released since winning her highly publicized legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship. It’s also the first new music she’s dropped since her 2016 album Glory.

And while Asghari is singing her praises on Instagram, the 40-year-old Grammy winner actually removed her account shortly before “Hold Me Closer” dropped. “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today,” she tweeted Wednesday night. “I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

In place of Instagram, Spears also used Twitter to share her own thoughts on working with Sir Elton. “It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time,” she wrote of her new collaborator. “I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

See Sam Asghari’s Instagram post celebrating Britney Spears’ new song with Elton John below: