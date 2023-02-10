Sam Asghari Denies Reports of Britney Spears Intervention, Says Pop Star Is ‘In Full Control of Her Life’

Following reports that Britney Spears‘ inner circle was concerned about her health and planned an intervention, the pop superstar’s husband Sam Asghari is clearing the air.

“An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” Asghari told Access Hollywood on Friday (Feb. 10).

Outlets including TMZ and People reported earlier this week that Spears’ friends were so concerned about her health that they planned an intervention for the singer that was canceled at the last minute.

Spears herself also seemingly responded to the situation via Instagram, writing, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”

Though the “Piece of Me” singer did not directly address the intervention rumors in her post on Thursday (Feb. 9) — which included a slide that read “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency” — she did say that the stories did not surprise her “at all. Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!!”