Sam Asghari Slams Media for Putting Britney Spears ‘Under a Microscope’: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’

Sam Asghari went off on a strongly worded diatribe defending Britney Spears over the weekend.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, the fitness trainer spoke out about people trying to capitalize on her life story and referenced the nearly 15-year legal conservatorship she was placed under for much of the 2000s.

“The last thing I wanna do is speak on my wife’s behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that’s why I don’t talk as much. And I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari said. “It was absolutely disgusting.”

“And how are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison?” he continued. “Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine. And then all the sudden after fifteen years, when she’s free after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that.”

The model, who first met his future wife on the set of the music video for her Glory-era single “Slumber Party,” then went on to decry coverage of Spears online and cautioned fans not to believe everything they read about the star’s personal life. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, those are all clickbaits for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over,” he said. “Not gonna allow that, and that should stop. That should stop, absolutely, the gaslighting and all that s–t? Gotta stop.”

While he didn’t mention the project directly, Asghari’s impassioned defense of Spears comes shortly after TMZ announced it would be premiering its new special, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, Monday night (May 15) on FOX.