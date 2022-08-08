Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears Again After Kevin Federline Claims Sons Don’t Want to See Her

Sam Asghari isn’t done speaking his mind. The actor and model publicly defended wife Britney Spears a second time after Kevin Federline claimed in an interview that the pop star’s sons are opting to not see her, and that he’s had to have difficult conversations with the boys about her racy Instagram photos.

“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother’s choices and positive body image, they wouldn’t be the first teenagers embarrassed of their parents,” Asghari began his all-text Instagram Story on Monday (Aug. 8). “Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in films for decades.”

Continued Asghari, who married Spears on June 9, “Eventually if not already, they will realize their mother’s choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about, just lots of things to be proud of.”

In Federline’s interview with the Daily Mail, the former backup dancer — who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 — said that he’s felt the need to apologize to their sons Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15) for her NSFW social media photos. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,’” he told the publication in the interview published Aug. 6. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.” Federline also noted that the boys haven’t seen Spears in “a few months.”

In Asghari’s initial and since-expired Instagram Story backing the pop superstar, he called Federline’s comment about the teens keeping a distance “irresponsible.” “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model,” he wrote.

Spears also responded to her ex-husband on social media. In an Instagram Story, she said she was “saddened” by Federline’s decision to talk about her relationship with her sons. “Raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she noted, adding that she gave her boys the world, before sharing how she felt. “Only one word: HURTFUL.”