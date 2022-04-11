Sam Asghari Says Fatherhood ‘Is the Most Important Job I’ll Ever Do’ After Britney Spears Pregnancy Announcement

Britney Spears revealed on Monday (April 11) that she and Sam Asghari are expecting a baby, and while the bundle of joy will be the pop star’s third child, it will be Asghari’s first-ever child.

The actor took to Instagram following Spears’ announcement to share a watercolor painting of a female and male lion cuddling their baby cub. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he captioned the post. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Earlier in the day, Spears shared on her own Instagram post that she took a pregnancy test after she noticed some weight gain following her trip to Maui, Hawaii — and it ended up being positive. “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” she wrote. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

Spears has two sons — 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The “Piece of Me” singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021.