Sam Asghari Opens Up About His & Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Loss: ‘When the Baby’s Ready, It’ll Come’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Sam Asghari is GQ‘s newest cover star and used his interview — which was published on Wednesday (June 1) — to discuss his and Britney Spears‘ recent miscarriage, how the pair have been coping in light of the loss, and what he’s doing in the meantime to prepare for being a dad someday.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Britney Spears Sam Asghari See latest videos, charts and news

Spears had first revealed her pregnancy loss May 14 in a joint shared on Instagram. While their statement noted that they will continue their attempt to expand their family, Asghari told the magazine that miscarrying is “just part of life.” He added, “I do want to be a young father. … That’s just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that’s just a next step.”

In fact, the 28-year-old is already taking actionable steps toward making sure he’s prepared for fatherhood. “I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children,” he told the magazine. “If you came to this country, you came with a purpose. You don’t come here to goof around.”

Though the loss has been difficult for the personal trainer and the pop star, they are both trying to keep a good attitude despite the sadness that comes with losing a pregnancy.

“We’re positive about it,” Asghari explained. “It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.”