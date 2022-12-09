Sam Asghari Pleads With Fans to Respect Britney Spears‘ Privacy: ’Social Media Can Be Traumatizing’

Britney Spears‘ husband, actor and model Sam Asghari, is reminding fans that there should be boundaries on social media.

In a recent message posted to his Instagram Story, Asghari asked his wife’s fans to ease up on their scrutiny of Spears’ own Instagram activity. “Social media can be traumatizing,” he wrote. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.”

On Dec. 2, the “Toxic” singer confused many by posting praise of her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom Britney has been very publicly feuding since her conservatorship legal battle. Then, on Tuesday (Dec. 6), she deactivated her account before reactivating two days later, according to ET.

Asghari himself hasn’t been posting much of Spears on his account in recent months, something he also addressed in his story. “I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times,” he wrote. “Out of respect for her privacy, I don’t post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do.”

“For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They’re [hectic] and full of stress,” he wrote. “Specially since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June this year after dating for five years, first meeting on the set of the 41-year-old pop star’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. Their marriage came about seven months after Brit’s conservatorship was legally terminated in November 2021 after a harrowing legal battle, after which the “Hold Me Closer” singer started posting from time to time about her newfound independence on social media.

Spears also recently posted about her two sons Jayden and Preston, writing that she “would give anything just to touch your face.” This follows a public back and forth between Spears, her kids and their father Kevin Federline regarding the singer’s separation from the boys.

Asghari, however, didn’t mention specific posts of Brit’s in his post, instead giving a general plea for privacy on her behalf. “I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had,” he wrote. “I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”