Sam Asghari Speaks Out Amid Britney Spears Divorce: ‘S— Happens’

A day after filing for divorce from Britney Spears, Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (Aug. 17) to release a statement.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in white text against a black screen. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

See his Story before it disappears here.

The 29-year-old model filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday (Aug. 16) in Los Angeles Superior Court, per documents obtained by Billboard. The filing notes that the couple separated on July 28, with Asghari citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. He also seeks spousal support from Spears. Billboard reached out to Spears’ rep for more information, but did not receive a response at press time. Her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, declined to comment.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer and Asghari began dating after they met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. After dating for five years, the couple got engaged in September 2021 and soon tied the knot in a star-studded Los Angeles wedding ceremony in June 2022. Just a month before their wedding, Spears revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“It was the humbleness that attracted me,” Asghari said of their relationship in a 2022 interview with GQ. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”