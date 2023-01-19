Here’s Why Sadie Sink Thought Working With Taylor Swift on ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ Was ‘Bizarre’

Sadie Sink is used to acting alongside demogorgons and shadow monsters on Stranger Things, but it was working with Taylor Swift that she thought was “bizarre.” During her Wednesday (Jan. 18) appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 20-year-old star opened up about how she was scouted for the singer’s All Too Well short film, which Sink explained was one of the most unexpected roles she’s ever been offered.

“I was a fan of hers before,” she recalled. “Her team reached out and I guess she had me in mind for this video. I said, ‘Yes, of course.'”

When asked by Meyers whether Swift’s invitation had been the “trippiest” offer she’s ever told friends and family about receiving, she immediately said it was. “You would never think that our paths would really cross, someone being in the music industry and then in the film industry,” she explained.

“It was like two different worlds,” she added. “It was kind of a bizarre mashup, but everyone was very excited.”

The Whale actress starred alongside Dylan O’Brien in Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, which was released on YouTube in November 2021, and marked the longest motion picture project the “Anti-Hero” singer had yet directed. The short went on to win video of the year at last year’s VMAs, and Swift has since signed a deal with Searchlight Pictures to write and direct her first feature-length film.

The 11-time Grammy winner explained how important it was to her to get Sink onboard the All Too Well project when she made her own appearance on Late Night in 2021. “The only two people I imagined playing the two characters, it was Sadie and Dylan,” she told Meyers.

“If Sadie had said no, I don’t think I would have made it, I don’t think I would have made the film,” she continued. “I think I would’ve just been like, this is a sign.”

Watch Sadie Sink talk about working with Taylor Swift on Late Night With Seth Meyers above.