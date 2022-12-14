Here Are Sadie Sink’s Top Tracks From Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Sadie Sink is a Swiftie through and through — and not just because she starred in Taylor Swift‘s All Too Well: The Short Film.

In a new interview with Elle, the Stranger Things actress revealed that she listened to Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, and her top tracks are “Labyrinth,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid.” The third one on the list, she explained, is “track five – it’s always the best one.”

Sink was hand-picked by Swift to star in the epic “All Too Well” short film alongside Dylan O’Brien, chronicling seven chapters of a couple’s relationship. The 10-minute, expanded version of the fan-favorite track was featured on Red (Taylor’s Version), released in November 2021. “Of course it’s such an iconic song and the way she brought that to life on screen was really special so it was an honor to be a part of it,” Sink previously told Glamour.

Swift’s recent album, Midnights, spent five nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, and was recently dethroned by Metro Boomin’s superstar-filled album Heroes & Villains on the Dec. 17-dated chart.

The last Swift album with more weeks at No. 1 is Folklore, which notched eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2020. Since then, she’s claimed four more chart-topping albums: Evermore (four weeks at No. 1 in 2020-21), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two weeks, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one week in 2021) and Midnights (five weeks so far).