×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Sabrina Carpenter Talks Opening for Taylor Swift on Eras Tour, Enjoying the ‘Fun’ of K-Pop & More

The pop star caught up with Billboard behind-the-scenes at her new fragrance promotional shoot.

It’s been an exciting year for Sabrina Carpenter, who is fresh off her Emails I Can’t Send Tour and just kicked off her stint opening for Taylor Swift on the Latin America leg of the Eras tour. She also just launched her second fragrance, Caramel Dream, and to celebrate, she chatted with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos behind the scenes of her perfume’s promotional shoot.

Related

Green Day

Green Day Is Selling 'Nimrod' Shirts With Donald Trump's Mugshot

Explore

Explore

Sabrina Carpenter

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

After admitting that she was speechless after finding out that she’d be touring with Swift, Carpenter revealed, “That is one of my main inspirations ever since I was a little girl, and now to just be able to watch that show every night is going to be so special.”

She continued, “It’s so funny, I’ve been growing up with her advice in her songs because it’s very much a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special. Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent and she’s just so amazing.”

Carpenter also opened up about her love for K-pop following the release of her remix of FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” last week. “It’s really nice to have fun when you think about life,” she shared. “Life can be so many things and a lot of times it’s heavy and confusing, so I really do appreciate how much fun I have when I listen to K-pop. More than that, they’re just impressive. They’re some of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Sabrina Carpenter above, and check out our full livestream with the pop star as she introduces her new fragrance Caramel Dream here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad