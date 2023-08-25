Sabrina Carpenter Talks Opening for Taylor Swift on Eras Tour, Enjoying the ‘Fun’ of K-Pop & More

It’s been an exciting year for Sabrina Carpenter, who is fresh off her Emails I Can’t Send Tour and just kicked off her stint opening for Taylor Swift on the Latin America leg of the Eras tour. She also just launched her second fragrance, Caramel Dream, and to celebrate, she chatted with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos behind the scenes of her perfume’s promotional shoot.

After admitting that she was speechless after finding out that she’d be touring with Swift, Carpenter revealed, “That is one of my main inspirations ever since I was a little girl, and now to just be able to watch that show every night is going to be so special.”

She continued, “It’s so funny, I’ve been growing up with her advice in her songs because it’s very much a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special. Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent and she’s just so amazing.”

Carpenter also opened up about her love for K-pop following the release of her remix of FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” last week. “It’s really nice to have fun when you think about life,” she shared. “Life can be so many things and a lot of times it’s heavy and confusing, so I really do appreciate how much fun I have when I listen to K-pop. More than that, they’re just impressive. They’re some of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Sabrina Carpenter above, and check out our full livestream with the pop star as she introduces her new fragrance Caramel Dream here.