Sabrina Carpenter Made a NSFW Ad Lib in ‘Nonsense’ for Her BBC Radio 1 Set — But You Won’t Hear It

The BBC isn’t putting up with Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Nonsense,” if you will. The 23-year-old singer appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge music series to sing her hit Emails I Can’t Send track “Nonsense” as well as a cover of Harry Styles’ hit “Late Night Talking” on Feb. 23, and added an ad-libbed line joking the acronym “BBC” standing for, well, something very different from “British Broadcasting Corporation” that was scrapped from the official video of the performance.

Explore Explore Sabrina Carpenter See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Shortly after a video of Carpenter’s Live Lounge visit was uploaded to BBC Radio 1’s YouTube channel, it was removed and an edited version was re-uploaded. As it stands, the video cuts off the Work It actress right before she finishes her No. 56 Billboard Hot 100 hit with an ad lib captured by fans: “I’m American I am not British/ So BBC it stands for something different/ This live lounge just so lit because I’m in it.”

“An unedited version of the video was briefly posted in error, and the correct version is now available for viewers to enjoy,” a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson tells Billboard, though they did not specify why and how the video was edited.

The natural conclusion, though, is that the double entendre (consult Urban Dictionary if you’re lost) may have been a little too raunchy by the BBC Radio 1. But for fans who are familiar with Carpenter’s tradition of improvising occasionally NSFW lyrics every time she performs “Nonsense” — past ones include references to her rumored Joshua Bassett romance and having “no t–s” — the situation is pretty hilarious.

Even English pop star Charli XCX chimed in on the matter, tweeting, “sabrina carpenter explaining bbc on the bbc is so funny i can’t.”

Billboard has reached out to Carpenter’s team for comment. Watch her edited performance of “Nonsense” and “Late Night Talking” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge below: