Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album Is Coming Soon, And Its Name Is Hidden In Recent Songs

Get ready to go hunting, because Sabrina Carpenter has hidden plenty of Easter eggs.

On Monday night (Jan. 4), the American singer and songwriter stopped by The Tonight Show for a chat about the Big Apple, “Skinny Dipping,” Emergency, and her forthcoming album, which is due out sometime this year.

We don’t yet know its title, though, according to Carpenter, the details are hiding in plain sight. “I’ve hidden the album name somewhere in work that I’ve put out over the last year,” she explains, “but my fans haven’t found it yet.”

Game on.

What we do know for sure, is that her new song is called “Fast Times,” which, like the rest of the album, was recorded in New York.

At the top of the interview, Jimmy Fallon played a snippet of “Skinny Dipping,” which Carpenter performed in the NBC studios last October. The song, she explained, is “supposed to feel a little awkward.” Like those encounters where you bump into someone unexpectedly, “and it’s the worst thing in the world but also the best because it’s…life.”

Carpenter enjoyed a chart breakthrough in 2021 with “Skin,” which marked her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, at No. 49. “Skin” also triggered speculation that the emotional ballad was a Trojan horse reaction to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo‘s smash hit “Drivers License”.

The 22-year-old will make the next step when she stars in the drama Emergency, due to premiere Jan. 20 at the Sundance Film Festival.

Watch the late-night interview below.