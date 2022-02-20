Fans Choose Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Fast Times’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Sabrina Carpenter‘s latest song “Fast Times” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 18) on Billboard, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s warm and glistening new track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Co-written by Carpenter, Julia Michaels, J.P. Saxe and John Ryan, “Fast Times” brought in nearly 87% of the vote, beating out new music by Silk Sonic (“Love’s Train”), Jack Harlow (“Nail Tech”), Kid Cudi and Nigo (“Want It Bad”), Beach House (Once Twice Melody), and others.

“Tiptoeing past so many stages/ But what the f–k is patience?” Carpenter asks on “Fast Times,” previewing an Island Records debut album that aims to push the former Disney Channel star squarely into adult pop stardom.

Carpenter enjoyed a chart breakthrough in 2021 with the synth-led ballad “Skin,” which marked her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 48.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 8.5% of the vote was Silk Sonic’s take on a cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 classic “Love’s Train.” Much like on their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo — consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — infuse the track with equal parts funk, soul and most importantly, passion.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.