×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

The pop star spoke with Billboard correspondent kenzie on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send.

“My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for.

Related

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gayle

2022 AMAs: 17 Things You Didn’t See on TV

“It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s never gonna be put out.’ … At first I was like, ‘It doesn’t make sense with the album,’ and then I kind of realized that there’s a lot of dual feelings to heartbreak and grieving and moving on, and it can happy and sad and confident and insecure. So yeah, that’s one of my favorites too.”

During the awards show, Carpenter presented the trophy for favorite music video alongside Dustin Lynch to Taylor Swift for All Too Well: The Short Film from Swift’s 2021 re-recording Red (Taylor’s Version).

Last month, the pop singer wrapped up a 12-date U.S. tour in support of her fifth studio album, which also contains “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious” and “Because I Liked a Boy.” The LP as a whole peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, giving Carpenter the highest chart entry of her career.

Watch Carpenter break down her favorite songs on Emails I Can’t Send below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad