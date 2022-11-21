Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send.

“My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for.

“It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s never gonna be put out.’ … At first I was like, ‘It doesn’t make sense with the album,’ and then I kind of realized that there’s a lot of dual feelings to heartbreak and grieving and moving on, and it can happy and sad and confident and insecure. So yeah, that’s one of my favorites too.”

During the awards show, Carpenter presented the trophy for favorite music video alongside Dustin Lynch to Taylor Swift for All Too Well: The Short Film from Swift’s 2021 re-recording Red (Taylor’s Version).

Last month, the pop singer wrapped up a 12-date U.S. tour in support of her fifth studio album, which also contains “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious” and “Because I Liked a Boy.” The LP as a whole peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, giving Carpenter the highest chart entry of her career.

Watch Carpenter break down her favorite songs on Emails I Can’t Send below.