Sabrina Carpenter Makes Eras Tour Debut, Covers Selena’s ‘Dreaming of You’ in Mexico City: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter made her Eras Tour debut Thursday night (Aug. 24) in Mexico City, an opening performance for Taylor Swift she christened with a cover of one of the most famous Mexican-American artists of all time: Selena Quintanilla.

Performing in front of thousands of fans at Foro Sol, the first of four stops Swift has planned for the venue, Carpenter looked sparklingly confident running through her setlist of Emails I Can’t Send tracks, including Billboard Hot 100 hit “Nonsense,” “Read your Mind” and deluxe track “Feather.” Known for improvising a new “Nonsense” outro at her concerts, the 24-year-old rising pop star quipped, “If you are a Swiftie you’re mi gente. Let me hear make some noise DF.”

Before Swift came out for her three-hour performance, Carpenter also squeezed in a cover of “Dreaming of You,” Selena’s 1995 hit. “There’s nowhere in the world I’d rather be/ Than here in my room

dreaming about you and me,” the former Disney star sang as her audience cheered her on.

Thursday night’s show kicks off more than a year of international dates Swift has planned for her blockbuster Eras Tour run, with Carpenter slated to open for all of the upcoming shows in Latin America, Australia and Singapore. Paramore will then take over as the support act for the “Anti-Hero” singer’s dates in Europe, after which seasoned Eras Tour veteran Gracie Abrams will return for a second U.S. run.

Carpenter’s kickoff show follows her global Emails I Can’t Send Tour, which began in September 2022, a few months after the release of the musician’s top 40 album of the same name. It also comes on the heels of her newest release, a remix of Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid,” which arrived last week.

good morning this wasn’t a dream sabrina carpenter actually opened up for taylor swift at the eras tour what pic.twitter.com/0NMgkwRryq — tori ☆ (@emailspinnin) August 25, 2023