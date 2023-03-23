Sabrina Carpenter & Coi Leray Join Forces for ‘Nonsense (Remix)’: Listen

A new remix of Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Nonsense” arrived Thursday (March 23) and features Coi Leray spitting on the track, as well as taking over the track’s closing signature cheeky lines in the final verse.

Leray hops in on the second verse on the track and details a relationship with a guy who can’t help but get overly attached to her in a short space of time. “Yeah, this boy got me goin’ crazy (Yeah)/ We just started dating, now he say he want a baby (Uh?)/ He said, ‘Coi, you so amazin’/ You a freak in the sheets and the streets, you such a lady’/ He like when I’m talkin’ pop sh–/ It’s your bedtime, come and lay up in it,” she raps.

And as for the track’s outro, which has seen multiple versions and changes from Carpenter herself, Leray shouted out the pop star for letting her hop on the track: “This song harder than keepin’ a secret/ He said my head’s crazy, I’m a genius/ What’s better than one pop star? It’s two, bi—/ It’s Coi Leray and ‘Brina on the remix.”

“Nonsense” was originally released as the fifth single from Carpenter’s fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send. A deluxe edition of the album, Emails I Can’t Send Fwd, was release March 17. The track peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Feb. 4.

Listen to the “Nonsense” remix below.