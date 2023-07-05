Sabrina Carpenter & BLACKPINK’s Lisa Are Friendship Goals in New Photo

Carpenters and Blinks had a field day Tuesday as Sabrina Carpenter — who embarked on the Paris stop of her Emails I Can’t Send Tour a day prior — shared a picture with BLACKPINK‘s Lisa via Instagram.

Carpenter’s photo with the BLACKPINK rapper was hidden in a carousel post, which showed snapshots of the star’s time in Paris. Photos in the set show the Disney Channel alum performing to a packed crowd, backstage shots of her with her backup dancers and posing in front of the famous Eiffel Tower at nighttime before the shot with Lisa — who was dressed casually in white jeans, a crop top and black satin jacket — at Zenith Paris – La Villette. Carpenter — dressed in an all-white stage outfit — and Lisa loosely hug for the photo.

Lisa was far from the only celebrity who made an appearance in Carpenter’s post — actress Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act, The Dark Night Rises) and singer Zara Larsson (“Lush Life,” “Can’t Tame Her,” “Ruin My Life”) hung out with the “Nonsense” singer during her stop in Paris.

As for Carpenter’s viral hit “Nonsense,” she gave the track’s outro a suggestive update while performing at Zenith on Monday night. “Boy that thing so big I have to share it/ What’s ménage a trois, go ask your parents/ voulez-vous coucher avec moi, Paris?” she sang on the final three lines of the track.

See Carpenter’s photo with Lisa on Instagram here.