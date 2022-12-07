×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates the ‘Hoelidays’ With ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

"Boy, I've been a bad girl, I guess I'm getting coal," she sings on the flirty festive remix of her 'Emails I Can't Send' track.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Vince Aung

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing the heat to the holiday season with a spicy new remix of her Emails I Can’t Send fan-favorite, “Nonsense.”

In “A Nonsense Christmas,” the 23-year-old pop star switches up the goofy lyrics to take on a more festive, flirty spin. Think I only want you under my mistletoe / I might change your contact to ’Has a huge North Pole’ / You said you like my stockings better on the floor / Boy, I’ve been a bad girl, I guess I’m getting coal,” she sings in the opening verse, later noting in the chorus that “Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ Christmas.”

“y’all made me do this,” Carpenter tweeted announcing the single on Wednesday (Dec. 7). “‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms happy hoelidays!!”

Related

Florence Welch

Here's Why Florence Welch Is Now a Fan of TikTok

Explore

Explore

Sabrina Carpenter

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Last month, the star revealed to Billboard on the American Music Awards red carpet that the original version of “Nonsense” was the “most fun” song to write. “It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s never gonna be put out.’ … At first I was like, ‘It doesn’t make sense with the album,’ and then I kind of realized that there’s a lot of dual feelings to heartbreak and grieving and moving on, and it can happy and sad and confident and insecure. So yeah, that’s one of my favorites too.”

Emails I Can’t Send as a whole peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, giving Carpenter the highest chart entry of her career.

Listen to “A Nonsense Christmas” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad