S Club Is Returning With Its First Single in 20 Years to Honor Paul Cattermole

S Club is gearing up to make a comeback, and are doing so in honor of late member Paul Cattermole. On Monday (July 24), the British group — which consists of members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens — teased new music set to arrive later this week via Instagram.

The group shared a photo of Barrett, McIntosh and O’Meara sitting together in a red convertible with a license plates that reads “S Club.” The group, which was formerly known as S Club 7, captioned the post, “Something feels familiar … 26.07.23.” The teasers continued in the group’s Instagram Stories with a video of the current members preparing to take a walk down memory lane by looking through a scrapbook.

XIX Entertainment, S Club’s label, confirmed the comeback via Instagram, and also announced plans for the group to tour across England this October.

“We’re excited to announce that British pop legends @sclub will release their new single ‘These Are The Days’ on Wed 26 July. It is the group’s first single in 20 years, celebrating their 25 year legacy and honouring their beloved brother Paul,” the company wrote. “The single is being released via @universalmusicgroup as part of a brand new global partnership. ‘S Club: The Good Times Tour’, the group’s 15-date UK and Ireland arena tour, kicks off this October 2023.”

Cattermole died on April 6 after he was found unresponsive at his home. The singer, who was meant to join S Club for its 25th anniversary tour, died of heart failure. He was 46.

See S Club and XIX Entertainment’s posts about the comeback below.