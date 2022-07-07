Here’s Why People Think Ryan Tedder Is Working on the New Blackpink Album

Blackpink will be back in your area soon — and fans think Ryan Tedder may be involved in the upcoming album.

It all started when YG Entertainment announced on Tuesday (July 5) that the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and that their new music in August will kick off “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”

Tedder re-shared Hypebeast‘s post about the girl group’s comeback to his Instagram Story the next day, cheekily adding two eyes emojis.

Okay now I'm convinced Ryan tedder is one of the producer of blackpink new song and I'm expecting rosé credit. pic.twitter.com/cwFYa1iSzQ — Vogue1997 (@RoseannTheAce) July 6, 2022

While, of course, the songwriter and producer could just be a Blink expressing excitement of the new music, fans pointed out that Tedder previously worked with Blackpink on their 2020 track, “Bet You Wanna,” so a 2022 team-up would be no surprise.

Billboard has reached out to Blackpink and Tedder’s representatives for comment.

In addition to the new album, YG Entertainment shared that Blackpink will embark on an international tour by the end of the year that would be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” YG Entertainment said in their release. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

The new music will follow the group’s 2020 full length album, The Album, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.