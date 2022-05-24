Ryan Seacrest Had to do a Quick Change During ‘Idol’ Finale After an Underwear Malfunction

One of American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s most memorable catchphrase is “Seacrest out!” But during Sunday night’s (May 22) season 20 Idol finale, that sign-off took on a whole new, not-ready-for-prime-time meaning. The amiable talker revealed on Monday (May 23) that he was forced to do an underwear quick-change in the midst of the 3-hour extravaganza because, well, “apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot.”

Seacrest, 47, made the red-cheeked admission on Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, telling his co-host that “there was just panic about it, and we changed it.” Apparently the person in charge of Seacrest’s outfits on the show, longtime stylist Miles Siggins, informed him during a commercial break that he was, well, throwing to the wrong package onstage and needed to put on a different pair of underwear.

“‘Can I tell you something?’,” Seacrest said Siggins said. “‘We need to change your underwear.'” At first, Seacrest told Ripa he was confused, and then realized he didn’t have a back-up pair, at which point loyal soldier Siggins offered to take one for the team. “He says, ‘Don’t worry, I got mine,'” Seacrest recalled as Ripa just moaned, “no, no… change the camera shot. Crotch up! Move it up!”

“He’s English, so he has shorter, tighter ones,” Seacrest pantomimed before describing how the pair went backstage during a commercial and found a “little corner” where Seacrest took off his pants and underwear and changed into Siggins’ brief briefs. Ripa, arms crossed, continued to shake her head and intone, “no, no” as consummate pro Ryan vowed “anything for the show, right?”

Still a hard “no” from Ripa. When Seacrest asked his co-host what she would have done, she stridently stood up and said, “you get that camera and you put it from here up!” as Seacrest laughed and she mock scowled, “‘I’m not wearing Miles’ panties!”

When Seacrest suggested that Ripa would not have the same problem, she explained exactly why. “Because women do not do that. We do not share panties.” For the record, Seacrest explained, “They were not panties. They were tight, elastic underwear. But it was a first for me.” When Ripa asked for video evidence, Seacrest rolled tape of him climbing a ladder for a high-angle shot and while Kelly couldn’t see anything that stood out (or up), she asked if the originals were “diminishing or enhancing?”

“I didn’t read the comments and I never will,” Seacrest said nonchalantly. “It was enhancing?” Ripa responded after seemingly getting some pertinent intel from off-camera. “Then I would have insisted they stay!”

While the wardrobe malfunction was temporary, what is forever is Noah Thompson’s win on Sunday night, in which the humble country singer from Kentucky took home the title after besting HunterGirl and Leah Marlene.

