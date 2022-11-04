Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Nick Cannon Following Announcement of Baby No. 11

Ryan Reynolds had some hysterical thoughts when it came to pal Nick Cannon‘s rapidly growing family, and didn’t shy away from sharing them via social media on Thursday (Nov. 3).

“We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” the actor quipped on Twitter while retweeting a link to a People story about the host of The Masked Singer announcing model Alyssa Scott’s pregnancy with his eleventh child.

Earlier this year, Reynolds and Cannon teamed up for a Father’s Day ad promoting the former’s alcohol brand, Aviation Gin, by making a cocktail known amusingly as The Vasectomy. “Lord knows I need one,” Cannon joked at the time, though since the end of July, he’s welcomed three more kids: Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice with Lanisha Cole and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. (Following Bell’s pregnancy announcement, DJ Abby De La Rosa, who shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with the star, joked he’s in the midst of creating “Gen C” with his approach to what he terms “consensual non-monogamy.“)

Whenever it arrives, baby No. 11 will actually be Cannon and Scott’s second together. Their son Zen died at just five months old last December following a devastating battle with an aggressive malignant brain tumor.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are expecting their fourth child together, with the Gossip Girl alum showing off her growing bump on Instagram in a September photo with bestie Taylor Swift. (As Swifties well know, the “Anti-Hero” singer has incorporated the couple’s kids into her songs on various occasions — featuring the voice of eldest James in the intro for 2017’s “Gorgeous,” and utilizing the names of all three as characters in 2020’s “Betty.”)

Read Reynolds’ gentle roast of Cannon below.