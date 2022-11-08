Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Isn’t in ‘Deadpool 3,’ But He ‘Would Do Anything for That Woman’

As of right now, Taylor Swift isn’t going to be making a cameo in the next Deadpool movie — but never say never. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the franchise’s titular role, gushed about the pop star in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) interview and said that the door is always open for her to join the cast.

“Are you kidding me?” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at a red carpet event for his new film Spirited when asked whether he’d consider casting Swift. “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Reynolds and Blake Lively, his wife and fellow Hollywood superstar, have been friends with the 11-time Grammy winner for years. Swift famously included each of the names of the couple’s three daughters — James, Inez and Betty — in her Folklore single “Betty,” and featured an audio clip of James’ voice in her Reputation track “Gorgeous.”

Last year, the “Anti-Hero” singer even went trick-or-treating with the Reynolds-Lively clan dressed up as a squirrel. And in 2016, she borrowed Reynolds’ actual Deadpool suit for her Halloween costume.

With Swift being such a close family friend, it’s basically a given that the Free Guy star, Lively and their three children (soon to be four!) are loving Midnights just as much as the rest of the world. Reynolds told ET that they’re “obsessed” with Swift’s newest record, which has sold nearly 2 million album units and has set unprecedented chart records since dropping Oct. 21.

“Oh my God, yes,” Reynolds said. “All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much. I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

He’d also spoken about his family’s love for Swift with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle a day prior, confessing that he’d be joining Lively and the kids for a “Midnights dance party” on the porch right after the interview concluded. “That’s like a religion in our house,” he shared.

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time, they just thought Taylor’s like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” Reynolds added. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, oh this isn’t a hobby.’”

Check out Ryan Reynolds’ SiriusXM interview below.