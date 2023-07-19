Ryan Gosling Offers BTS’ Jimin a Special Gift for Wearing ‘Permission to Dance’ Outfit in ‘Barbie’

According to Ryan Gosling, who stars as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, there is one cardinal rule that Kens are not allowed to break.

The actor appealed to BTS‘ Jimin ahead of the movie’s release on Wednesday (July 19) to confess that he accidentally copied one of the K-pop star’s iconic outfits and offered a special gift in exchange for the fashion faux pas.

“Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your “Permission to Dance” outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” he said in a video posted to Barbie‘s official Twitter page. “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so…it’ll be much better in your hands.”

The outfit in question was Jimin’s black Western inspired shirt with intricate embroidery and white tassels worn in the “Permission to Dance” video. Jimin paired the top with black denim, while Gosling as Ken wore the look with a pink bandana around his neck and a white cowboy hat. “Had to give Jimin this [guitar emoji] for his KEN-RGY!” the account captioned the video.

ARMY members could help but interact underneath the post, with one user writing, “I need to see Jimin with the guitar immediately”Omg can’t wait to see Jimin plays his song “Like Crazy” with Ken’s guitar ” and another remarking, “Oh Ryan if you only knew how much Jimin watched The Notebook.” (Jimin has stated that The Notebook is one of his favorite movies and revealed he watched it at least seven times.)

See Gosling’s offering to Jimin in the video below.