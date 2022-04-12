Ryan Cabrera’s Wedding Included an *NSYNC Reunion: See the ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Trio Performance

On the way down (the aisle)! Ryan Cabrera married WWE star Alexa Bliss on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony in Palm Desert, Calif.

The singer’s nuptials were straight out of a pop-music fairytale, complete with Avril Lavigne as a bridesmaid and a guest list that included *NSYNC‘s Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, as well as O-Town‘s Ashley Parker Angel, Stephanie Beatriz of Encanto, Seth Green and more.

“It’s very us,” Cabrera dished to People on the morning of the wedding. “The whole thing’s meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal.”

The newlyweds incorporated plenty of music into their big day as well, from the bride walking down the aisle at luxury retreat Kempa Villa to Cabrera’s song “Worth It” — which the star penned specially for his November 2020 proposal — to a planned first dance to James Arthur’s “Falling Like the Stars,” though the singer-songwriter surprised his new wife at the last second by switching the song to an acoustic version of “Eye to Eye.”

During the reception, guests were also treated to entertainment by ’90s/’00s cover band Sega Genocide as well as sets by DJ White Shadow and DJ Charan. However, the real highlight of the evening was when Bass, Kirkpatrick and Fatone jumped onstage for an impromptu *NSYNC mini-reunion followed by the groom himself taking over the mic.

Cabrera had a string of mid-’00s hits including “On the Way Down,” “True,” “Shine On” and “I Will Remember You,” and his most recent single, “Inside Your Mind,” was released back in 2019. That same year, he appeared on season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings alongside ex-girlfriend Audrina Patridge, just months before meeting Bliss.

Check out pictures from Cabrera and Bliss’ big day here, as well as below.