Russell Wilson Asks Ciara for ‘More Babies’ on ‘Ellen’: ‘Just Give Me One More At Least’

Ciara is continuing her busy streak — after hosting Wednesday’s 2022 Billboard Women in Music event, the singer is lent her talents to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest hosting Friday’s (March 4) episode of the daytime program. The episode featured a very special guest: Her husband, Russell Wilson, who had a very important question to ask her in front of the audience.

Getting down on one knee before Ciara, the professional football player said, “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

The audience cheered on the “1, 2 Step” singer in the hopes that she would say yes to his proposal. “We definitely can have a little bit of time before we get there. So silly, I was like, ‘What? We’ve already been there before,'” Ciara said. “But I’m down to do it again with you.” The pair are parents to three children — 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess (4) and Future Zahir (7) whom Ciara shares with ex Future.

She continued, “We do have our three beautiful babies and I love seeing you in daddy mode. It’s the cutest thing, but what I also have to say is, I love seeing you with Sienna. You know I’m a daddy’s girl so I will say I think that’s one of the sexiest things about you, if I must say.”

Wilson’s appearance on Ellen comes after his appearance on the 2022 Billboard Women in Music red carpet, in which he crashed her interview with Billboard News host Chelsea Briggs. As Ciara and Briggs were wrapping up their chat, Wilson chimed in and said, “Now babe, you gotta get on stage. Let’s go.”

See Ciara and Wilson’s interaction on Ellen below.