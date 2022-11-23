Run-DMC Perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for First Time in 2 Decades for Disney Holiday Special: Exclusive Video

‘Tis the season, and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is returning to ABC this Sunday (Nov. 27). The Derek and Julianne Hough-hosted event is jam-packed with incredible performances from artists of all genres.

Explore Explore Black Eyed Peas See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a special moment during the night, Run-DMC will perform “Christmas in Hollis” for the first time in nearly two decades, as seen in the exclusive Billboard clip below. The group is introduced by fellow performers The Black Eyed Peas, who will take the stage to deliver renditions of “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling.”

Becky G, Chloe Flower, Ne-Yo, David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Il Volo, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor and the Hough siblings will also perform at the special, filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, delivering musical mixes of holiday classics and cheerful new hits. The annual show will also highlight heartwarming family stories and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will air Sunday (Nov. 27) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and be available to stream in full on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

Check out a sneak peek of Run-DMC’s performance of “Christmas in Hollis” below.