×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Run-DMC Perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for First Time in 2 Decades for Disney Holiday Special: Exclusive Video

The Black Eyed Peas introduced the hip-hop group after their performances of "A Cold Christmas" and "I Gotta Feeling."

Black Eyed Peas and Run-DMC
Black Eyed Peas and Run-DMC perform on "The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration,” airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney/Abigail Nilsson

‘Tis the season, and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is returning to ABC this Sunday (Nov. 27). The Derek and Julianne Hough-hosted event is jam-packed with incredible performances from artists of all genres.

Explore

Explore

Black Eyed Peas

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In a special moment during the night, Run-DMC will perform “Christmas in Hollis” for the first time in nearly two decades, as seen in the exclusive Billboard clip below. The group is introduced by fellow performers The Black Eyed Peas, who will take the stage to deliver renditions of “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling.”

Related

Madonna

Madonna to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'Sex' Book at Miami's Art Basel

Becky G, Chloe Flower, Ne-Yo, David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Il Volo, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor and the Hough siblings will also perform at the special, filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, delivering musical mixes of holiday classics and cheerful new hits. The annual show will also highlight heartwarming family stories and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will air Sunday (Nov. 27) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and be available to stream in full on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

Check out a sneak peek of Run-DMC’s performance of “Christmas in Hollis” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad