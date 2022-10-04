BTS Try Aerial Silks in Adorable New ‘Run BTS’ Episode

BTS take flight in an upcoming episode of their popular variety series, Run BTS. In a short teaser for the episode posted to the group’s YouTube channel on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the septet is seen brainstorming what they’d like to film for the show.

While the BTS boys navigated through ideas like farming, going on a food tour, pole dancing and fencing — Jung Kook’s “flying yoga” idea ended up winning. The scene then cuts to the Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook struggling through an aerial silk class, hanging from the ceiling while holding on to purple silks, all while joking around and being their goofy selves.

BTS first announced the return of RUN BTS — the first episode in 10 months — on Aug. 1. “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us,” Jin said in the announcement video. “We hope you’ll look forward to it.” The RUN BTS web series kicked off in August 2015, with more than 150 episodes posted so far.

The announcement is one of the first group projects on the K-pop superstars’ roster since they announced a time-out in June to spend time on solo material.

The newest episode of the group’s variety web series, titled “Fly BTS Fly,” is set to air on Oct. 11 through Weverse and VLive, and will later be available on YouTube. Watch the forthcoming installment’s teaser below.