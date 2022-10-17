Rüfüs Du Sol Drop Hard Kombucha Drinks Range

When Rüfüs Du Sol put their collective feet up for a well-earned celebratory drink, the electronic trio can imbibe their own supply.

The Grammy Award-winning trio unveil Mate Maker Co., which launches with two ready-to-drink flavors, Mango Peach Smash and Citrus Mule Hard Kombucha.

The boutique business is founded by Justin Medcraft, ex-global senior brand manager at Diageo and brand director at Pabst Brewing co, and co-founded by the electronic musicians and their artist manager Danny Robson, along with drinks trade expert Tom Appleton (formerly Diageo and Four Pillars Gin).

According to the team behind the fruity new releases, Mate Maker is small-batch brewed, vegan, uses no artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors or hidden ingredients, and is presented with sustainable packaging.

“With a shift towards moderation and mindfulness,” reads a statement, “this group of friends asked themselves: if you choose to drink, why not ‘drink better’? So they set out to create a transparent drink made from better ingredients, that’s better for the world.”

For those who keep count, the two flavors contain 4% alcohol by volume, less than 110 calories and under 5 grams of sugar per can.

“When we discovered hard kombucha a couple years back in the U.S., we immediately thought people in Australia would get it,” comments Jon George, of Rüfüs Du Sol.

“This is something we’ve put a lot of care and effort into and we’re stoked to be able to unveil it now right before we come home to play shows in Australia for the first time in three years. We think people will love it as much as we do.”

Rüfüs Du Sol has been on a tear of late. Just last week, the trio of George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist scored a leading seven nominations for next month’s 2022 ARIAs in Sydeney, including nods for best group and best album for 2021’s Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music), the band’s third leader on the ARIA Chart.

The Sydneysiders cut Surrender during lockdown stints between Joshua Tree and Los Angeles. When restrictions lifted, the threesome performed works from across their four albums at a stretch of sold-out headline shows at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

Then, at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Surrender track “Alive” won for best dance/electronic recording.

More flavors in the Mate Maker co. range are coming soon, and should make a splash at independent retailers and festivals across Australia later in the year.

Visit matemakerco.com for more.