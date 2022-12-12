Michael Bibi & Tale of Us Lead Lineup for Rüfüs Du Sol’s Sundream Baja 2023 Festival

Princes of vibe Rüfüs Du Sol will host the second iteration of their Sundream festival this May 4-7 in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, with a lineup featuring UK club powerhouse Michael Bibi, deep house veterans Tale of Us, live electronic favorite Monolink, a b2b from DJ Tennis and Carlita, along with both a live set and a DJ set from Rüfüs themselves. See the complete lineup below.

Sundream 2023 moves from its original location in Tulum (where it launched earlier this year) to San Jose Del Cabo at the tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The four-day fest will happen at El Ganzo Sculpture Gardens, a 12-acre park that houses a collection of large-scale sculptures by Mexican artists, along with thousands of cacti, succulents and palms from deserts around the world. The Garden and its nearby Crania space — which will also host performances over the weekend — are both adjacent to San Jose Del Cabo’s exceedingly hip hotel Hotel El Ganzo.

In addition to the cacti and music, organizers promise “wellness activities, art installations, intimate DJ sessions and live performances from some of the Grammy-winning band’s closest kin and inspirations,” with the lineup also featuring artists from the trio’s Rose Avenue imprint. Tickets and resort accommodations go on sale this Friday (Dec. 16).

Ahead of the festival, Rüfüs will attempt to win their second Grammy, with the trio this year nominated for both best dance/electronic album for their 2021 LP Surrender and best dance/electronic recording for their single “On My Knees.” The SoCal-based trio are the current reigning champions in this latter category, winning the Grammy in 2022 for their single “Alive.”