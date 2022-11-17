‘America’s Got Talent’ Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dies of Brain Cancer

Roslyn Singleton, who first shot to viral fame with her husband in 2020, passed away on Tuesday (Nov. 15) after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She was 39.

“WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” Ray Singleton shared on Instagram. “This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!!”

The singer’s sad announcement garnered responses in the comments section from famous faces like Dwyane Wade, H.E.R., D-Nice and more.

The Singletons’ story became well-known after Ray posted a viral video of himself singing to Roslyn as she prepared to go in for surgery to fight the cancer. The sweet video led to an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Ray later competed on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, making it all the way to the Deliberations round.

During his audition for the NBC reality show, Ray brought Roslyn out to meet the judging panel and sang Andy Grammer’s “I Am Yours” to her. “Actually, the reason I’m here is because of my wife,” he told Simon Cowell and co. at the time. “She’s a U.S. Navy veteran. She is also a brain cancer survivor. And tonight, I am very happy to announce she is cancer free.”

Read Ray’s touching tribute to Roslyn and relive their emotional introduction on AGT below.