Rosie O’Donnell Gives Madonna Update, Says She’s ‘Strong in General’

The comedian took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the duo starring in A League of Their Own.

Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell performs onstage during FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell shared an update on her longtime friend Madonna after the Queen of Pop was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday (July 2) to share a throwback photo of the duo starring in the 1992 sports comedy film, A League of Their Own. “remember when? #league #mo,” O’Donnell captioned the post, and took to the comments to answer some fans who were looking for an update on Madge’s health.

“She is recovering at home – she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell replied to one fan. Billboard also confirmed on Thursday (June 28) that the pop icon is at home and feeling better.

Guy Oseary revealed on Instagram earlier in the week that Madonna spent a few days in the ICU after she developed a “serious bacterial infection” on June 24. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote. “A full recovery is expected.” 

Despite her current recovery, the hospitalization has forced Madge to put her massive, career-spanning Celebration tour on pause for the time being. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote in his post. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

ad