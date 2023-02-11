Roseanne Barr Tells A$AP Rocky to Call Her When He’s ‘Tired of Rihanna’

Roseanne Barr joked that she’s “shooting my shot” with A$AP Rocky.

The day before Rihanna graces TV screens everywhere as the star of the highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, Roseanne apparently slid into A$AP Rocky’s DMs and simply wrote, “Call me when you get tired of Rihanna.”

Roseanne shared screenshots of her private message to the rapper on Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 11).

The unexpected crush seemed to amuse her followers, who left comments like “Doesn’t hurt to try,” “I feel this, Roseanne” and “Reminds me when I shot my shot with my local weather man.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who turned their friendship to romance in 2020, welcomed their first child together in May 2022. Neither have publicly responded to Roseanne on social media.

Roseanne is launching a stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, on Fox Nation this week.

“I’m so happy that this is the most offensive in my stand-up that I’ve ever had the balls to be,” she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, in which she suggested she’s been held to a cancel culture double standard and slammed ABC for firing her in 2018 from her sitcom Roseanne (then rebranded The Conners), after a late-night racist tweet that had her comparing White House advisor Valerie Jarrett to the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes movies. At the time, she apologized and said she didn’t realize Jarrett was Black, and that she was on Ambien when she tweeted.

See her DM to A$AP Rocky below.