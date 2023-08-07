Rosé Celebrates 7 Years of BLACKPINK: ‘My Heart Is So Full’

BLACKPINK is celebrating seven years as a group, and Rosé took to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 7) to honor the exciting anniversary.

“Thank you, Blackpink for being such a blessing in my life. I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist,” the 26-year-old superstar wrote alongside photos of herself with her bandmates Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie — as well as adorable throwback pictures from her childhood. “Thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times. Blackpink, Blinks, Teddy, YG entertainment and everyone else who believed in @blackpinkofficial for the past seven years. My heart is so full. I cannot express my gratitude for every singe person who has been a part of this seven year journey with us four. 7…..!!!”

She continued, “@blackpinkofficial is officially seven years old today.! And I am immensely proud of every single one of us. For making history. For always having so much fun and pride with what we do. Thank you to our blinks for trusting each and every one of us, all along.”

See her post here.

Over the past seven years, BLACKPINK has made history. Not only are they the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, but they are also the first Asian act to headline the festival. They’ve also broken several Guinness World Records and Billboard charts records. Most recently, BLACKPINK debuted atop the Billboard 200 dated Oct. 1, 2022, with their sophomore album Born Pink. The eight-song set is the first by an all-female group to top the all-genre chart since Danity Kane’s Welcome to the Dollhouse launched at No. 1 on the April 5, 2008, tally.

See our full list of the group’s history-making accomplishments here.