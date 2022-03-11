Rosalia Cracks Up While Reading ‘Confusing’ Text Messages From Harry Styles on ‘Tonight Show’

Rosalía recently experienced a hilarious case of mistaken identity. During a visit to The Tonight Show on Thursday (March 10), the singer cracked up while telling host Jimmy Fallon about her strategy of changing phone numbers to limit distractions while working on new music. Instead of focusing her energy, though, the mindfulness strategy resulted in a bizarre text exchange with Harry Styles that was not what he expected.

“My friends thought they were texting me, but they were texting random people… I have proof. It happened,” the “Chicken Teriyaki” singer told Fallon while elegantly pulling her cell out of the shaft of her knee-high boot to the host and audience’s delight.

“Harry Styles texts you thinking it was you but it’s not. Someone else has the phone number?” Fallon asked.

“He sent me this screenshot in the Instagram DM’s saying ‘Your texts are confusing,” she confirmed, adding, “He was like, ‘I love this song that is called “Dolerme.” He sent me this screenshot… it wasn’t me.”

The texts in question — which Rosalía produced a screenshot of — featured Styles unknowingly chatting with a random person about Rosa’s 2020 single “Dolerme,” in which he gushed about how beautiful the song was, leading the rando on the other end to respond, “I know my darling,” to which Styles replied, “Love it.”

The exchange got weirder from there, with the person and Styles sharing “love yous” before the new number owner finally unmasked their identity and made it clear they didn’t have time for the former One Direction and solo superstar. “This number belongs to someone else before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks,” they wrote.

“Imagine being that person now looking to the Jimmy Fallon show and saying, ‘I said “Don’t bother me anymore” to Harry Styles!'” Rosalía exclaimed after the pair went through the messages line-by-line.

The eight-time Latin Grammy award winner hit Fallon’s couch to promote her forthcoming album, Motomami, which will drop on March 18. Briefly speaking about the collection during her appearance, she said, “I feel like Motomami is an energy,” then jokingly dubbing Fallon a “motopapi.”

See Rosalía on Fallon below.