Fans Choose Rosalia’s ‘Motomami’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Rosalía‘s long-awaited MOTOMAMI album has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 18) on Billboard, choosing the 28-year-old artist’s sophomore album as their favorite new music release of the past week.

MOTOMAMI, the Spanish singer-songwriter’s first LP in four years, brought in nearly 28% of the vote, beating out new music by Normani (“Fair”), Coi Leray with Nicki Minaj (“Blick Blick”), Charli XCX (Crash), Carrie Underwood (“Ghost Story”), and others.

Rosalía’s new project follows her 2018 Latin Grammy-winning El Mal Querer, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart and won five Latin Grammys, including album of the year and best contemporary pop vocal album.

Explore Explore Rosalía See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

MOTOMAMI features singles “La Fama,” “Saoko” and “Chicken Teriyaki,” which find the rising Latin star dabbling in dembow, bachata, rap and pop. The 16-track collection was released March 18 through Columbia Records.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 25% of the vote was Normani’s first single of 2022, “Fair.” The emotive ballad will be featured on the former Fifth Harmony member’s forthcoming solo debut. Coming in at No. 3 with 20% of the vote was Leray’s electric new track “Blick Blick,” featuring Minaj.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.