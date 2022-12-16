From Rosalía & Cardi B to The Weeknd, What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

We’re officially less than 10 days from Christmas, and new music remains the gift that keeps on giving. This week, everyone from Rosalía and Cardi B to The Weeknd dropped new songs, and we want to know which release you love the most.

The Weeknd unveiled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” just in time for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. The grandiose ballad, which plays over the end credits of the long-awaited alien sequel from James Cameron, was produced by Swedish House Mafia and takes a sonic cue from Gerard McCann’s “Cry Little Sister” from the 1987 cult classic The Lost Boys as The Weeknd sings, “I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins/ And I been walking this earth long enough that that’s a gift.”

Rosalía reinvents her MOTOMAMI smash “DESPECHÁ” by enlisting none other than Cardi B on the official remix. Cardi jumps into the groove headfirst, taking over both of the song’s verses and the cooing, dual language refrain of “Baby, please don’t call me/ Why you on my line? ‘Cause I got a new body?/ I have decided que voy pa’ la calle/ With all my motomamis y no hay quién me pare.“

As far as new albums go, Little Simz followed up her 2021 breakthrough Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert with her fifth studio album NO THANK YOU. Meanwhile, Juice WRLD‘s latest posthumous release arrives in the form of “Face 2 Face,” rising girl group FLO builds on the momentum they’ve earned throughout 2022 with their latest single “Losing You,” and PinkPantheress finally crosses the three-minute mark with new synth-pop banger “Take Me Home.”

