Rory Kramer, Justin Bieber’s Photographer, Mourns Loss of Son After Premature Birth: ‘How Fragile Life Is’

Gone far too soon. Rory Kramer, Justin Bieber‘s longtime photographer and music video director, took to social media on Monday (Dec. 19) to share the news that his baby son had died after a premature birth.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share on December 1, 2022 at 9:41pm, my wife Amy went into a preterm labor and gave birth to our baby boy, Daniel Thomas Kramer after 21 weeks,” Kramer wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself cradling the tiny baby, whose face was covered by a heart emoji. “A name after both our fathers. He weighed 14oz and was 11 inches long. He made Amy and I parents for 52 minutes before heading off to heaven.”

Kramer went on to recall his very first moments in the hospital with baby Daniel before writing, “It went from the most beautiful moment to the most eye opening, devastating moment I’ve ever experienced. Daniel taught me so much in those 52 minutes…he showed me patience, he taught me how fragile life is, to never to take life for granted, and that death affects so many.”

“We are so blessed and grateful for the time we had to stare at him, kiss him, and hold him in our arms. He was perfect. Tiny little hands. Big goofy feet. And Rory’s face. We wish you could have met him,” the photographer continued. “I share this, as a lot of you have been following my journey through many peaks and valleys, and as we find ourselves in the trenches, I know we must go on and live a life to honor our son. To anyone, that has experienced a loss or similar situation, my heart aches for you.”

Kramer’s directorial credits include the music videos for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s pandemic hit “Stuck With U,” The Chainsmokers’ 2016 single “All We Know,” both “I’ll Show You” and “Company” off Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose and “Should’ve Been Us” by Tori Kelly.

Read Kramer’s heartbreaking tribute to baby Daniel below.