Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle & More to Headline 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia

The 2023 Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia’s Mann Center on June 3-4 with headlining sets by Diddy with The Roots, Lauryn Hill celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The three-day event, presented by The Roots and Live Nation Urban, will launch on June 2 with a stand-up comedy show and concert Dave Chappelle and The Roots at Philly’s Wells Fargo Center.

“Roots Picnic Weekend returns to Philadelphia June 2-4, 2023! We’re partnering with @livenationurban to bring you three days of black culture, music, comedy, and podcasts in one of the most beautiful cities in the world!!!!” organizers announced Monday (Feb. 20) on Instagram.

Other artists making an appearance throughout the annual hip-hop and R&B festival include Ari Lennox, City Girls, Maverick City, DJ Drama, Lucky Daye, Syd, GloRilla, Kindred the Family Soul, a State Property reunion, and a “live mixtape” from Black Thought featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve.

This year’s event will also include a podcast stage featuring Charlamagne Tha God, Off the Record with DJ Akademiks, Don’t Call Me White Girl, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, and Questlove Supreme.

A fan club presale begins on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 12 p.m. ET, with a general on-sale to follow on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET through therootspicnic.com.

See the 2023 Roots Picnic announcement on Instagram below.