×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office confirmed Tina Turner's 62-year-old son's cause of death this week.

Ronald-Turner
Ronald Turner, son of Ike and Tina Turner, speaks to the congregation with his wife at his side, during a memorial service for singer and musician Ike Turner at the City of Refuge Greater Bethany Community Church, in Gardena. Axel Koester/Corbis/Getty Images

Nearly a week after Tina Turner‘s youngest son, Ronnie Turner, died at age 62 on Dec. 8, Billboard has confirmed his cause of death.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, Ronnie died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, an advanced-stage type of cancer which originates in the colon and has spread to other parts of the body. The documents also noted that while it wasn’t his primary cause of death, Ronnie also had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

When TMZ initially shared the news of his death, the publication reported that police received a call that Ronnie was not breathing and later arrived on the scene to revive him with CPR, but were unsuccessful.

Related

taylor swift

Taylor Swift Spends Record-Extending 57th Week Atop Artist 100 Chart

Explore

Explore

Tina Turner

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Following the tragic news, the legendary “The Best” singer took to Facebook to mourn her youngest son, whom she shared with late ex-husband Ike Turner.  “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” she wrote.

Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, also grieved her late husband on Instagram, when she posted a series of pictures of him along with the caption, “MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HIUGE SOUL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND MY BABY IYOUR MUMMY YOUR NURSE I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE SO UNFAIR.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad