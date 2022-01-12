Ronnie Spector Dead: Brian Wilson, Joan Jett & More Remember Her Legendary ‘Music & Spirit’

Ronnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 78 years old.

A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the statement read. “She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”

Following the news of her death, a number of stars took to social media to mourn the loss of a talented musician, inimitable vocalist and free spirit. See below for reactions from Brian Wilson, Joan Jett and more.

I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever.

Love & Mercy, Brianhttps://t.co/dXZKTMWv8a — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 12, 2022

Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible.

.

.

.#RonnieSpector @RonnieSpectorGS pic.twitter.com/9ozv0Yqk9j — Joan Jett (@joanjett) January 12, 2022

"Baby, I Love You" by The Ronettes pic.twitter.com/pFKEXV38LH — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 12, 2022

RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2022

So sad to hear about Ronnie 😢 #ronniespector https://t.co/oTMZTj7yIT — Al Jardine (@ALANJARDINE) January 12, 2022

“In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund” https://t.co/lTDVC8hM00 pic.twitter.com/2P22y7v3eF — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 12, 2022

"The voice" Ladies and Gentlemen Ronnie Spector. RIP. Icon. pic.twitter.com/I4JpyxnpWu — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 12, 2022