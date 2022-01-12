×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Ronnie Spector Dead: Brian Wilson, Joan Jett & More Remember Her Legendary ‘Music & Spirit’

Following the news of Ronnie Spector's death, a number of stars took to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic star.

Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector photographed in the United Kingdom on April 28, 1971. Jack Kay/Daily Express/GI

Ronnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 78 years old.

A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the statement read. “She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”

Related

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Encourages Everyone to 'Lighten Up' in Cryptic Instagram Post

Explore

Explore

Ronnie Spector

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Following the news of her death, a number of stars took to social media to mourn the loss of a talented musician, inimitable vocalist and free spirit. See below for reactions from Brian Wilson, Joan Jett and more.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad