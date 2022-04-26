Wizkid, Future & Dave to Headline Rolling Loud’s First Toronto Festival

Rolling Loud announced its first ever Rolling Loud festival in Canada on Tuesday (April 26). The hip-hop concert is set to take place Sept. 9-11 at Ontario Place in the heart of Toronto, with headliners Dave, Future and Wizkid.

Rolling Loud Toronto is the third international rendition of the festival taking place this year, following Woo HAH! x Rolling Loud (July 1-3) in The Netherlands and Rolling Loud Portugal (July 6-8). Fans in Toronto will also get with performances from Rolling Loud mainstays Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Canadian rap titans NAV, Belly, and Pressa, UK top men Skepta, Central Cee, and AJ Tracey, and Afrobeats giant Rema.

Rolling Loud Miami (July 22-24) has some big names lined up, with Ye, Future and Kendrick Lamar slated to headline. The latter two just announced new albums in time for the festival. Future’s I Never Liked You arrives on April 29, and Lamar’s long-awaited final TDE album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, drops on May 13.

Rolling Loud Toronto continues a massive year for the festival franchise, who warmed up for a loaded concert season with a standout showcase at SXSW, headlined by Don Toliver and showcasing some of hip-hop’s hottest up-and-comers. Led by its founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud is on a mission to top their massively successful 2021 with their international expansions and leadership in the live music space.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto go on sale Friday (April 29) on the Rolling Loud website. See the full lineup below.