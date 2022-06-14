Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky & Future to Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022

Rolling Loud is heading to Citi Field in Queens, New York this September, bringing the heat with an all-star lineup announced on Tuesday (June 14).

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future are set to headline the third annual festival, which will also feature performances by hip-hop heavyweights including Pusha T, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, BIA, Fat Joe, Fivio Foreign, Busta Rhymes, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, Dream Doll and many more.

The festival is set to take over the NYC stadium from September 23 to 25. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 17) at 12 p.m. ET here. Passes start at $9.99 down with the layaway plan.

In April, Rolling Loud announced its first ever Rolling Loud festival in Canada, which is set to take place September 9 to 11 at Ontario Place in the heart of Toronto, with headliners Dave, Future and Wizkid.

The festival franchise is continuing a massive year of success, and it warmed up for a loaded concert season with a standout showcase at SXSW, headlined by Don Toliver and showcasing some of hip-hop’s hottest up-and-comers. Led by its founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud is on a mission to top their massively successful 2021 with their international expansions and leadership in the live music space.

See the full Rolling Loud New York lineup below, and snag tickets when they go on sale here.