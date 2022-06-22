Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics Including ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ on ‘Colbert’: Watch

Rogers Waters is ready to throw it all the way back to 1979. On Tuesday (June 21), the former Pink Floyd rocker took the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and performed a medley of hits from the critically acclaimed band’s 1979 album The Wall, combining tacks “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall” parts two and three.

Accompanied by five-piece band and two backup singers, Waters first delivered “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and sang in his signature gravelly tone while expertly plucking away at his guitar strings. “When we grew up and went to school/ There were certain teachers who would/ Hurt the children any way they could/ By pouring their derision/ Upon anything we did,” he sang.

At around the 1:47 mark, Waters and his backup singers flawlessly transitioned into “Another Brick in the Wall.” The rock icon sang, “We don’t need no education/ We don’t need no thought control/ No dark sarcasm in the classroom/ Teachers, leave them kids alone/ Hey, teachers, leave those kids alone,” before belting out the title of the iconic Floyd track, “All in all it’s just another brick in the wall.”

“Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” was released as the lead single for The Wall. The track spent a total of 25 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980, and peaked at No. 1 on the chart for four weeks. The Wall, now a staple in Pink Floyd’s catalogue, held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and remained on the chart a total of 160 weeks.

Watch Waters play “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall” parts two and three below.