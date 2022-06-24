×
Roe v. Wade Overturned: Artists React As America Wipes Away Reproductive Rights

The increasingly conservative Supreme Court changed a half century of legal precedent.

Pro-choice
Pro-choice demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via GI

On Friday (June 24), a half century of reproductive rights were wiped away when the increasingly conservative United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion. Now, states can decide what a woman can do with her body – and it’s expected that abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states moving forward; if restrictions on abortion are considered, that number goes up to 23 states.

Despite an uncharacteristic leak revealing that this precedent-flaunting decision was coming, many Americans reacted to the news with shock, dismay and disgust; 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or some cases, according to the Pew Research Center.

The troubling SCOTUS decision came with a chilling addition from Clarence Thomas, who wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” previous cases such as “Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” which protect contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

Musicians reacted to the news on social media.

