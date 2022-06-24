Roe v. Wade Overturned: Artists React As America Wipes Away Reproductive Rights

Pro-choice demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022.

On Friday (June 24), a half century of reproductive rights were wiped away when the increasingly conservative United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion. Now, states can decide what a woman can do with her body – and it’s expected that abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states moving forward; if restrictions on abortion are considered, that number goes up to 23 states.

Despite an uncharacteristic leak revealing that this precedent-flaunting decision was coming, many Americans reacted to the news with shock, dismay and disgust; 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or some cases, according to the Pew Research Center.

The troubling SCOTUS decision came with a chilling addition from Clarence Thomas, who wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” previous cases such as “Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” which protect contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

Musicians reacted to the news on social media.

When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and peoples rights to decide their own future. — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) June 24, 2022

riot girl summer — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) June 24, 2022

Sad day to be an American 🇺🇸 between Roe vs. Wade & NYC gun laws being struck down 😞 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) June 24, 2022

the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! #AbortionIsHealthcare — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 24, 2022

I feel sick to my stomach… https://t.co/FoR1tuQxoA — Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) June 24, 2022

Roe V Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court is so disgusting. I am so ashamed of the direction that this country is going. This blatant hate for women’s rights is so unbelievably concerning and heartbreaking. — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) June 24, 2022

It’s always this slimy osmosis jones lookin motherfucker 😒 https://t.co/zoWn7zZjSP — VINCINT (@VINCINT_) June 24, 2022

And yet somehow I fear this year will only get worse — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) June 24, 2022

The three #Trump #SCOTUS appointees all lied to Congress and to the American people during their confirmation hearings, when they all stated that #ROEVWADE was settled law. They are all radical traditionalist Catholics and are shoving America ever further to the right. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

MAKING ABORTIONS ILLEGAL WONT STOP PEOPLE FROM HAVING THEM, IT STOPS THEM FROM HAVING SAFE ONES — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022