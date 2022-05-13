Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion Sign Letter Condemning Supreme Court’s Possible Roe v. Wade Overturn

More than 150 artists and influencers have signed on to support Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign, with Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and many more lending their names to a full-page New York Times ad on Friday (May 13) denouncing the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion. Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion,” reads the ad.

“We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Among the other signees are: Demi Lovato, Angel Olsen, Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Meghan Trainor, Hailey Bieber, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Beanie Feldstein, Finneas, Hailee Steinfeld, Lykke Li, Liza Koshy, Ariana DeBose, Clairo, Noah Cyrus, King Princess, Lil Dicky, Joey King, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Lauren Jauregui, Mitski, Paramore, Tinashe, Tayla Parx and many more. The artists are encouraging their fans to join them in speaking out and supporting the right to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.

The ad ran the day before the national Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action on Saturday (May 14), where hundreds of thousands are expected to rally and march across the nation in support of abortion rights. The events are being organized by Planned Parenthood organizations, Women’s March, UltraViolet, MoveOn, Liberate Abortion, SEIU and other national partners. More information on the Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action can be found at BansOff.org. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that a majority of Americans — 54 percent — think the 1973 Roe decision should be upheld, while 28 percent believe it should be overturned.

While the decision is still in its draft stage, Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the draft is authentic, though not final. If it comes to fruition, the decision by the majority conservative court could turn back a half-century of a woman’s right to choose in the U.S. and trigger some of the most restrictive state-level abortion bans in more than a century.

“Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president/CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America said in a statement. “So many of us — who grew up with the understanding that Roe was settled law — could have never imagined that our own children would have fewer rights and less freedom over their own bodies and futures. What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren’t backing down — not today, not ever. Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them.”

According to PP, if Roe is overturned, “26 states will likely move to ban abortion, leaving 36 million women and other people who can become pregnant without abortion access. These dangerous abortion bans will disproportionately affect those who already face barriers to health care due to systemic racism and discrimination, including Black women and Latinas. More than half of Black women in America live in southern states, most of which are primed to ban abortion.”

A number of artists have posted pointed, often personal messages supporting the upholding of a woman’s right to choose since the leak of the draft, including Lorde, Halsey, Rodrigo, Cabello, Bridgers and many more.

See the ad below.