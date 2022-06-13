Roddy Ricch Shouts ‘F— NYPD’ During Summer Jam Set After Gun Charges Dropped

Roddy Ricch was released from custody at Queens Central Booking on Sunday (June 12), one day after he was arrested on weapons charges, just ahead of his scheduled performance at Governors Ball in Queens, New York.

There are currently “no charges pending” against the rapper, the Queens District Attorney’s office told Rolling Stone. Billboard has reached out to the D.A.’s office and Ricch for comment.

Shortly after his release, Roddy Ricch took the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where he led a chant with the crowd, shouting “F— NYPD,” as seen in a video uploaded to DJ Akademiks’ Instagram.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rodrick Moore Jr., and members of his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint near Citi Field on Saturday (June 11), when law enforcement found a loaded firearm, additional ammunition, and a large capacity magazine, TMZ reported.

Ricch was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device, NYPD told Billboard at the time.

The rapper was scheduled to perform at Governors Ball at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The music festival broke the news of his cancellation about 45 minutes after his scheduled slot. “Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today,” Gov Ball tweeted.

Ricch has a string of festival performances coming up this summer, including at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.,, on Sunday June 19, and at Washington, D.C.’s Something in the Water festival the same weekend. Post Malone also announced that the rapper is joining him as a special guest on the Twelve Carat tour later this year.