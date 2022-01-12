Roddy Ricch Drops Out of ‘SNL’ Due to COVID-19 Exposure, Bleachers to Perform

Roddy Ricch was scheduled to take the stage as the musical guest of the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2022 this weekend (Jan. 15).

However, the rapper revealed that he was recently exposed to COVID-19, and had to drop out of his performance as a safety precaution. “Due to recent COVID-19 exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” Roddy Ricch wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan. 12). “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though! LOVE [pray emoji] STAY SAFE.”

SNL was quick to announce Bleachers as the new musical guest for the episode hosted by West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bleachers Roddy Ricch See latest videos, charts and news

See you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pK3BjxbZcH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2022

Bleachers, led by Grammy winning producer Jack Antonoff, shared the flyer to their Instagram page, poking fun at the title of their latest album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. “The hardest attempt to date of taking the sadness out of saturday night,” the caption read. “bleachers are the first musical guest of 2022 on @nbcsnl !!”

See the post here.

Roddy Ricch has yet to reveal whether or not he tested positive for COVID-19. Watch SNL on NBC Saturday (Jan. 15) at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.