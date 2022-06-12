Roddy Ricch Arrested on Weapons Charges in New York Prior to His Governors Ball Set

Roddy Ricch performing at Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Roddy Ricch was arrested on weapons charges Saturday (June 11) prior to his scheduled performance at Governors Ball in Queens, New York.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rodrick Moore Jr., and members of his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint near Citi Field, when law enforcement found a loaded firearm, additional ammunition and a large capacity magazine, TMZ reports.

Ricch has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device, NYPD tells Billboard.

The rapper was in custody at Queens Central Booking awaiting arraignment on the charges at press time, according to Rolling Stone.

Billboard has reached out to Ricch’s representatives for further comment.

Ricch was scheduled to perform at Governors Ball at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The music festival broke the news of his cancellation about 45 minutes after his scheduled slot.

“Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today,” Gov Ball tweeted.

The festival did not provide additional details.